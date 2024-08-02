Operation Homeland Insecurity Whitewash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why did the Feds Take 20 Days Before Holding their First Press Conference after the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump, When Daily Press Conferences by State & Local Press Conferences are consistently held in the wake of tragic School Shootings; such as in Uvalde TX?
Alex Jones Nose Something Stinks 2 High Heaven in Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe's Role in carrying out this Deep State Plot against the will of the American People. Alex Knows Da Big Bucks $top on Homeland Security Czar Alejandro Mayorkas' Desk!