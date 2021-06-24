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Arrests Made After School Board Meeting On Critical Race Theory Got Physical
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360 views • June 24, 2021
The people are rising up and the lefty lefts do not like anyone going against their agenda. They expect us to be yes people, without a mind to think. You see, we are not meant to think anymore, we are meant to agree and obey, no matter what! Welcome to our new world!!
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