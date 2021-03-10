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MUST WATCH! How ITALY Stole The 2020 Presidential Election + China’s Role !.
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442 views • March 10, 2021
The video reveals the content of a sworn Affidavit and read by an Italian Supreme Court Justice, and describes how the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen by using advanced military software and satellites, under the direction of by U.S. persons working from the U.S. Embassy at Rome, Italy overtook the operation to switch massive number of votes from Trump to Biden in several key states. Narrator provides additional journalists' investigative research to validate the Affidavit and who was involved in the election theft. .
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Rumble Video Channel location: https://rumble.com/vcwb9j--must-watch-how-italy-stole-the-election-chinas-role-.html
Another video with more background on the Italian theft: https://www.brighteon.com/c7c1a05d-0fc8-4d78-bbbf-7ef1ad707b6d
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Rumble Video Channel location: https://rumble.com/vcwb9j--must-watch-how-italy-stole-the-election-chinas-role-.html
Another video with more background on the Italian theft: https://www.brighteon.com/c7c1a05d-0fc8-4d78-bbbf-7ef1ad707b6d
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