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Woman Suffers Brain Fluid Leak from Coronavirus swab test
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69 views • November 25, 2020
Welcome again
I originally uploaded this video on YT. I don't know how the three photos were
deleted from my video editor, so I have inserted the thumbnail instead.
Due to Extremely Rare situation, Woman suffers brain fluid leak from Covid-19 swab
https://www.sciencealert.com/improperly-done-nasal-swab-test-caused-a-brain-fluid-leak-in-us-patient
Thanks for watching. Please smash the thumbs up!!
I originally uploaded this video on YT. I don't know how the three photos were
deleted from my video editor, so I have inserted the thumbnail instead.
Due to Extremely Rare situation, Woman suffers brain fluid leak from Covid-19 swab
https://www.sciencealert.com/improperly-done-nasal-swab-test-caused-a-brain-fluid-leak-in-us-patient
Thanks for watching. Please smash the thumbs up!!
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