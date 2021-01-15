Florida substitute Teacher is FIRED for 'telling her students the Capitol rioters were paid Antifa

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A Florida substitute teacher has been fired after allegedly telling her students that the Capitol riots were paid Antifa members.



In a video taken by a student from the back of the teacher's class and posted to Instagram and shared by an account called 'Know your racists', the teacher can be heard ranting to the class about last week's Capitol riots.



She falsely claims that it was members of Antifa - not Trump's MAGA supporters - who started the Capitol riots on January 6, despite the conspiracy theory alleging Antifa's involvement being debunked by the FBI and politicians on both sides.



According to the video's caption, the incident took place during a language arts class at Bok Academy in Lake Wales, Florida.



The principal of the school Dr. Damien Moses told TMZ that the teacher in the video had bee dismissed.



He said: 'We met with her and she has been dismissed not only from our school, but also from the Lake Wales Charter School System.'



'She (the teacher) just randomly started talking about this in first period,' the caption said. 'It was language arts class and we were about to do work when she started talking about the Capitol raid.'



The teacher can be heard falsely claiming that three members of Antifa, the anti-fascist movement, were paid to storm the Capitol during last week's failed coup attempt that saw five people lose their lives, including a police officer.



These three people, the teacher said, were solely responsible for the riot.



The FBI, however, have dismissed such claims, with FBI Assistant Director Steven D'Antuono saying on January 8 'we have no indication of that (Antifa being involved), at this time.'

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9151791/Florida-substitute-Teacher-FIRED-telling-students