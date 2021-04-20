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RadioFrequency measured at the Hope Mills Lake Pavilion - Cellphone tower, Water tower
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63 views • April 20, 2021
In my previous video you saw me measure RF at the lake. Now I'm in the Pavillon at the same lake and the readings are high.
If you want to know where the RF exposure is high you need to have an electrosmog meter. Get yours here: EMF Protection: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/emf-protection/
If you want to know where the RF exposure is high you need to have an electrosmog meter. Get yours here: EMF Protection: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/emf-protection/
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