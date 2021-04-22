© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FINAL WARNING FROM EX Pfizer Vice President Michael Yeadon
Follow
8
Share
Report
2357 views • April 22, 2021
Mike Yeadon (pronounced Yee-don) has emerged as an unlikely hero. The 60-year-old is a former vice president of Pfizer, joining in 1995; the company had a large operation then in Sandwich in southern England. He rose to become a vice president and head of allergy and respiratory research. He spent 16 years as an allergy and respiratory researcher. He later co-founded a biotech firm that the Swiss drugmaker Novartis purchased for at least $325 million. Only.
“These claims are true, dangerous and deeply disturbing.”
Without insiders and truth seekers worldwide, we simply couldn’t know what we now know. We have a formidable enemy. God Bless all who fight for the right to know. Ride the wave, live with good intent a:)
link: https://brandnewtube.com/v/XlmJ9K
“These claims are true, dangerous and deeply disturbing.”
Without insiders and truth seekers worldwide, we simply couldn’t know what we now know. We have a formidable enemy. God Bless all who fight for the right to know. Ride the wave, live with good intent a:)
link: https://brandnewtube.com/v/XlmJ9K
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.