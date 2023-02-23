02/20/2023 In an interview with Grant Stinchfield, Nicole pointed out that taking down the Chinese Communist Party needs to start in the United States because it has been funded and enabled by Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and even the U.S. justice system. The U.S. should investigate the lawsuits against Mr. Miles Guo. It's about defending America's rule of law base and taking back their country from the CCP.





02/20/2023 妮可在接受格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德(Grant Stinchfield)采访时指出，打倒中共需要从美国开始，因为中共一直被美国华尔街、硅谷，甚至美国司法系统所资助和扶持。美国人应该调查郭文贵先生受到的诉讼。这是在捍卫美国的法治根基，并从中共手中夺回自己的国家。