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ANCIENT PRE-FLOOD CYCLOPEAN BUILDINGS FOUND IN SCOTLAND 2019 by S.N.Strutt
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39 views • October 14, 2019
Ancient Technology, Cyclopean Structures, Fallen Angels, Giants, 'Antigravity' method of building. Limestone rocks in Volcanic mountains, which were apparently raised from sea-level at around the time of the Great Flood. Like Tiahuanaco in Peru. See my 20 page explanation on my website: http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/443253837
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