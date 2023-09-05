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The Truth About California's New Smart Mega City In Solano County Bay Area And Billionaire Thieves
The Free American Press
The Free American Press
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71 views • September 05, 2023

I hope you find this video informative, on the land grab currently happening in California. It remains to be seen what the true purpose of this city is. But, in any case people, who sue others for a land grab, cannot be trusted.If you would like to help me continue my videos you can donate here. https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Xm6J4Lspe or here https://www.givesendgo.com/thefreeamericanpress

I also have my real estate license, if you are buying or selling a house I can help you. Just write me at [email protected] Thanks for your support!


I Want To Protect Our God Given Rights To Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness. So, I Made https://TheFreeAmericanPress.comTo Fight Censorship And Government Overreach. At The Free American Press I Write Articles, About Breaking News And On Exposing Secret Agendas In Our Government. I Also Write, On How We Can Reclaim Our God Given Rights.


I Make Videos On UgeTube.com And Bitchute.com To Express My Views On Subjects Pertaining To Government. Here Are The Links.


https://ugetube.com@The%20Free%20American%20Press



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy