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Satanic Temple Says Abortion Ritual Is Protected By Religious Liberty Laws, Liberals Support It
Aimless News
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50 views • September 08, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Liberals side with satanic temple - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/05/fittingly-liberals-see-satanic-temple-as-last-best-hope-to-save-abortion-rights-in-texas-1129855/

How to create a pandemic in 5 easy steps - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/09/07/the-five-key-events-in-fake-pandemic/

Here we go, get ready for the coming lockdowns - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9966309/Cases-Mu-variant-begin-rise-experts-fear-variant-contagious-Delta.html

Indian WHO official charged with mass murder - https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/09/more-please-who-scientist-that-spoke-out-against-using-ivermectin-charged-with-mass-murder?

Australia says no vaxx, no healthcare - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/aussie-politician-daniel-andrews-people-not-get-covid-vaccine-will-not-allowed-healthcare-video/

Can't buy a knife in New Zealand - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/06/new-zealand-responds-to-terrorist-stabbings-by-taking-knives-off-supermarket-shelves-1130368/

Chicagos anti-violence activists arrested for violence - https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/3-chicago-anti-violence-activists-facing-felony-gun-charges-while-out-on-bail-for-other-felony-gun-charges/

Potatohead wants the UN to register guns - https://www.infowars.com/posts/2nd-amendment-alert-biden-admin-to-sign-un-global-gun-registration-treaty/

This is out of control, Rutgers bans virtual student for not being vaxxed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/wth-rutgers-bans-student-virtual-classes-unvaccinated/

Another reason to recall newsome - https://twitter.com/ihatethemedia/status/1434968742362972162

Cafe in Missouri beats the mask nazi system - https://www.kctv5.com/coronavirus/raes-cafe-reopens-as-private-club-after-being-closed-by-jackson-county-health-department/article_1525de66-0d94-11ec-b019-b797ff613505.html

Wokeness is beyond out of control, harmful language warning on constitution - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/national-archives-places-harmful-language-alert-on-u-s-constitution-page/

Another one dead, if they don't mention the vaxx, you know he got the vaxx - https://www.rt.com/news/534030-germany-ambassador-china-hecker-dies/

Cuba now killing all its toddlers - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9965585/Cuba-worlds-country-vaccinate-TODDLERS.html

Make a liberals head explode, show them this - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9962491/South-Dakota-governor-gifted-Trump-statue-Mount-Rushmore-July-4th.html

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1435296209694978057


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