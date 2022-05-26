Miles Guo Revealed That the People Who Framed GTV and Himalaya Exchange Were Arrested in Hong Kong Today

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An arrest was made in Hongkong. I believe a lot of people knew about this news. I wanted to let the stakeholders of the CCP know that there was a mass arrests in Hong Kong. It proves that God has blessed the NFSC. Some guys wanted to frame GTV using fake reports, included fake proof against the Himalaya Exchange. Consequently, these guys were arrested in Hong Kong.