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RON DESANTIS: I am not comfortable having one company with their own special privileges when that company has pledged itself to attacking parents in my state, when that company has very high up People
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20 views • April 29, 2022
RON DESANTIS: I am not comfortable having one company with their own special privileges when that company has pledged itself to attacking parents in my state, when that company has very high up people talking about injecting transsexualism into programming for young kids. It’s wrong!
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