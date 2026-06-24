© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During an active offensive, units of the 30th Motorised Rifle Regiment (44th Army Corps, Sever Group of Forces) took Ivolzhanskoye under control. The village is located on the bank of the Oleshnya River, 25 km from Sumy.
💥 Before the assault, the servicemen destroyed the enemy's attack UAVs, and the Unmanned Systems Forces and artillery crews overwhelmed positions of the Ukrainian nationalists from a separate airmobile brigade. Having secured in Ivolzhanskoye, the servicemen began to mop up buildings and basements.
🔥 In an attempt to retain the outskirts, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced additional reserves into the battle, but they were destroyed by fire.
Taking the settlement under control extends security along the Kursk border and strengthens the positions of the Sever Group of Forces in Sumy direction.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry