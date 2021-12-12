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Honduran Democracy, Another Latin American Country Returns to Socialism, Rejects Corporate Fascist Capitalism
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11 views • December 12, 2021
Honduran Democracy, Pete Buttigieg, Utah’s Mormon welfare
11 Dec, 2021 05:53
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/542826-honduran-democracy-buttigieg-inaction/
When Xiomara Castro won the election in Honduras the other week, it was a repudiation of the 2009 US-backed coup that overthrew her husband, Manuel Zelaya. Naomi Karavani reports on the elections and what they mean for the global left. Castro’s husband had ruled as a centrist democrat. He was removed from power in 2009 over small reforms that offended those in power. After a decade of corrupt leadership from the business community Castro won power as a democratic socialist and the imperialists are mad about it.
11 Dec, 2021 05:53
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/542826-honduran-democracy-buttigieg-inaction/
When Xiomara Castro won the election in Honduras the other week, it was a repudiation of the 2009 US-backed coup that overthrew her husband, Manuel Zelaya. Naomi Karavani reports on the elections and what they mean for the global left. Castro’s husband had ruled as a centrist democrat. He was removed from power in 2009 over small reforms that offended those in power. After a decade of corrupt leadership from the business community Castro won power as a democratic socialist and the imperialists are mad about it.
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