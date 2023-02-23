⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1300, February 23, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (23 February 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower near Krakhmalnoye, Peschanoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 55 personnel, 2 pickups, and 1 D-20 howitzer.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ About 85 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations of volunteers from assault detachments, supported by the units of the Airborne Troops' formation from Pskov, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation and the artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of over 210 Ukrainian personnel, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 1 D-20 howitzer.





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the AFU units near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Uglesborochnaya railway station.





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 105 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as the Msta-B, D-20, and D-30 howitzers.





◽️ 6 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Razdolnoye, Bogatyr, Ugledar, Razliv, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Uglesborochnaya railway station.





💥 In Kherson direction, the counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 2 Msta-B howitzers, and 1 D-30 howitzer.





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 97 artillery units at their firing positions, as well as the manpower and hardware in 128 areas.





◽️ 1 35D6 low-altitude aerial target detector has been destroyed near Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kizomys (Kherson region).





◽️ 9 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region), Karmazinovka, Privolye, Rubezhnoye, Pshenichnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yegorovka, Pervomayskoye, Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Pologi (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 387 airplanes, 210 helicopters, 3,222 unmanned aerial vehicles, 405 air defence missile systems, 7,994 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,038 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,189 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,501 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.