The Tribulation is not a separate dispensation; it is prophecy owed.

James lesson #88; Looking into Daniel 9, we can align many end time prophecies, along with a few fulfilled prophecies in scripture. Original language and scripture interpreting scripture guides us to look at the Tribulation in its proper context, of prophecy owed and yet to come. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!