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GOING VIRAL: A Global Bombshell on the Plandemic Hits | Joe Rogan
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831 views • December 15, 2021
Going Viral: Dr. Peter McCullough Joins Joe Rogan – Says Medical Elites “Purposely Suppressed Treatments” in Order to Force Mass Vaccinations

GLOBAL BOMBSHELL: Melissa Tate says "Dr. Peter McCullough on the Joe Rogan show says Moderna made the Covid vaccine long before Covid & that the pandemic was a premeditated & concerted scheme by govt. & medical entities to then force vaccinations as the solution"

According to McCullough, the Covid-19 pandemic was premeditated by public health officials working in tandem with medical elites, and the evidence for this had been made clear well before the first reports of a Covid outbreak in late 2019.

In order to promote mass adoption of the experimental vaccine, McCullough says health officials purposefully suppressed treatments and refrained from compiling a treatment protocol to combat the virus, in hopes that people would be so afraid that they would just take the jab.

In addition to citing several source texts that have compiled a timeline of the events that led to the Wu-flu outbreak, McCullough also spoke about a pandemic planning seminar that was held at Johns Hopkins University in 2017. The group of public health researchers looked at a ‘hypothetical’ virus outbreak that was named SPARS, which was also supposed to be a coronavirus that is related to SARS and MERS (just like Covid-19 is).

Coincidence?

In this dystopian “future scenario,” not only did researchers ‘predict’ that this virus would come to the US and shut down major cities with mass delusional panic, but they also wrote in their conclusion that there would be confusion over treatments to the virus (a la’ Ivermectin) which public health officials could take advantage of in order to compel the masses to take the experimental jab.

See article and sources for the above information at:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/going-viral-dr-peter-mccullough-joins-joe-rogan-says-medical-elites-purposely-suppressed-treatments-order-force-mass-vaccinations/
Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic
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