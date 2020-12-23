© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Found Tatooine! And Other Outrageous Stories | WTF World #1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • December 23, 2020
Day 1: We found Tatooine! Starting off the first episode of the brand new WTF World Series with a bang! Also: Pewdiepie, please clear up this Swedish language mess ☛ 13:20
WTF World is the place for oddities and fun so all suggestions for future topics will be fast-tracked to the supervising team (comprised of one; who is I). Let loose & be as creative and uncanny as you'd like!
Links:
1) Naked Gun Ad (in French) - https://youtu.be/WwFLCeYhoRE
2) TOI 1338 b a.k.a. Taooine - https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2020/nasa-s-tess-mission-uncovers-its-1st-world-with-two-stars
3) The full article - https://www.readersdigest.ca/culture/outrageous-news-stories/
Thanks for watching.
Leave your comments below.
WTF World Series:
► https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_qRR0bIIgp8EpAVENyMUeLAgwfaZzc9Q
___________________
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
🠣 SOCIAL 🠣
Discord 🠺 https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook 🠺 https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab 🠺 https://gab.com/adamsden
Instagram 🠺 https://www.instagram.com/adam.is.curious/
Mastodon 🠺 https://mastodon.online/@adamsden
MeWe 🠺 https://mewe.com/i/adamsden
Minds 🠺 https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler 🠺 https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Pinterest 🠺 https://www.pinterest.pt/adamiscurious/
Reddit 🠺 https://www.reddit.com/user/adamscuriousreddit/
Tumblr 🠺 https://adams-den.tumblr.com
Twitter 🠺 https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch 🠺 https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
🠣 VIDEO 🠣
BitChute 🠺 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon 🠺 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
LBRY 🠺 https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Odysee 🠺 https://odysee.com/@AdamsDen
Rumble 🠺 https://rumble.com/AdamsDen
Vimeo 🠺 https://vimeo.com/adamsden
YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Arabian Sand
Website: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKCo4y0JbV2a7azDkmbIlyYtWzQdaDwiM
Artist: John Deley
Title: Confessin'
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley
Title: Bumper Tag
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley
Title: Blues Blast
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Rhythm Changes
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Watercolors
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Play Song
Website: http://www.the41players.com
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
WTF World is the place for oddities and fun so all suggestions for future topics will be fast-tracked to the supervising team (comprised of one; who is I). Let loose & be as creative and uncanny as you'd like!
Links:
1) Naked Gun Ad (in French) - https://youtu.be/WwFLCeYhoRE
2) TOI 1338 b a.k.a. Taooine - https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2020/nasa-s-tess-mission-uncovers-its-1st-world-with-two-stars
3) The full article - https://www.readersdigest.ca/culture/outrageous-news-stories/
Thanks for watching.
Leave your comments below.
WTF World Series:
► https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_qRR0bIIgp8EpAVENyMUeLAgwfaZzc9Q
___________________
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
🠣 SOCIAL 🠣
Discord 🠺 https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook 🠺 https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab 🠺 https://gab.com/adamsden
Instagram 🠺 https://www.instagram.com/adam.is.curious/
Mastodon 🠺 https://mastodon.online/@adamsden
MeWe 🠺 https://mewe.com/i/adamsden
Minds 🠺 https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler 🠺 https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Pinterest 🠺 https://www.pinterest.pt/adamiscurious/
Reddit 🠺 https://www.reddit.com/user/adamscuriousreddit/
Tumblr 🠺 https://adams-den.tumblr.com
Twitter 🠺 https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch 🠺 https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
🠣 VIDEO 🠣
BitChute 🠺 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon 🠺 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
LBRY 🠺 https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Odysee 🠺 https://odysee.com/@AdamsDen
Rumble 🠺 https://rumble.com/AdamsDen
Vimeo 🠺 https://vimeo.com/adamsden
YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: E's Jammy Jams
Title: Arabian Sand
Website: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKCo4y0JbV2a7azDkmbIlyYtWzQdaDwiM
Artist: John Deley
Title: Confessin'
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley
Title: Bumper Tag
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley
Title: Blues Blast
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Rhythm Changes
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Watercolors
Website: http://www.the41players.com
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Play Song
Website: http://www.the41players.com
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.