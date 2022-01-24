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Some PRACTICAL common sense, about the STUPIDITY of WEARING MASKS for CV19
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361 views • January 24, 2022
I sold Oxygen Monitors & Carbon Monoxide detectors 30+ years ago.
It's how I have known their "SCIENCE" was all BULLHOCKEY from the beginning!
It's how I have known their "SCIENCE" was all BULLHOCKEY from the beginning!
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