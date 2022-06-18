Remember this neo-Nazi paramedic "Taira" - that was Caught Fleeing Mariupol. - Prisoner Exchange - 061822

The following is exactly the description I found for this video that I'm sharing.





Ukrainian neo-Nazies.





Remember this ugly neo-Nazi paramedic “Taira” that was caught fleeing Mariupol.





She has been milked by the Russian FSB and exchanged for someone very important according to Daniyil Bezsonov Deputy Minister of DPR Information.





The admin of @UkraineHumanRightsAbuses had challenged the fake story surrounding her allegedly being a sniper and “murdering the parents of kidnapped children” that was circulating in all telegram channels over a month ago rendering her an absolutely useless asset for the DPR.





Never the less Ukrainian propaganda is trying to turn this exchange into a big informational victory glorying Vladimir Zelenski for “evacuating another hero”.





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