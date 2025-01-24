That crow was killed by a driver only a few days later

In June 2021, I found a crow in the garden that couldn't fly. So I grabbed her in my hands. However, she didn't tell me if it was from the geo-engineering, from the microwave 5G radiation, or from the deadly covid-19 jab...

Only a few days later, I found her dead on the street.

What a sad thing this is.

If we don't come together to stop all theses evil things, what is happening to birds will also happen to Mankind.

