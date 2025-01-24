That crow was killed by a driver only a few days later

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In June 2021, I found a crow in the garden that couldn't fly. So I grabbed her in my hands. However, she didn't tell me if it was from the geo-engineering, from the microwave 5G radiation, or from the deadly covid-19 jab...
Only a few days later, I found her dead on the street.
What a sad thing this is.
If we don't come together to stop all theses evil things, what is happening to birds will also happen to Mankind.
