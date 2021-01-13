THE RAW DEAL (11 JANUARY 2020) WITH DANNY CIRRUS: TRUMP INVOKES THE INSURRECTION ACT

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Multiple sources report that the Insurrection Act was signed by Donald Trump on Saturday (9 January 2021) at 6:30 PM/ET, which grants the President extraordinary powers to deal with specific types of uprisings and attempts to sabotage the government of the United States. There are signs that suggest he has laid a trap for the Deep State and is now well-positioned to follow through on his most important campaign promise--to Drain the Swamp!