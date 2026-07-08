Staging Your Home For A FASTER Sale!

Long time real estate agent - Chris Berger - gives you a few tips on how you can stage your home to sell faster!





This guy has the best real estate tips!

Find more on Chris's Substack at:





https://bergerpoints.substack.com





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#realestateadvicenewyork

#realestateexpert

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#realestate #staging #sellingmyhome #listingahome

23h





23 hours ago













I'm Chris Berger and I'm sharing my 40+ years of experience as an NY & FL realtor, in home renovation & property management. Yankees fan. Concert goer. Dog lover. Granddad.





Get Your 1st Time Buyers Guide FREE at https://bergerpoints.com