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Ted & Austin Broer Speak to Polk County School Board And Say NO! to Masks and Cultural Marxism
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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55 views • June 09, 2021
This post should go VIRAL

Added bonus: This is a high energy must listen politically incorrect green show. Ted and Austin spoke to the local school board in a public meeting last night. They did not wear the required mask. The audio of their 3 minutes is played. The truth will set you free. Is the January 6 capital mess still being blamed on the patriots? NYT board member aghast at the site of an American Flag. What is a Theta Brain wave state? Why is it critical? Cultural Marxism from the Frankfurt School must be stopped, Now! Today's show is not for girly men.

Hosts: Ted & Austin Broer

https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/Ted_Broer/060921.mp3

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freedomamericacultural marxismsubversioncolumbia universitymandatemasksfifth columnfrankfurt schoolhypercapniadr ted broerbacterial pneumoniaschool boardaustin broer
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