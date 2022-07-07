David and Goliath - An Amazing Biblical Event That We Will See Again At The End of The Age

I Samuel 17 is where the story of David and Goliath appears in the Bible. This is one of the greatest battles ever in world history. It is a foreshadowing of the final battle that takes place at the end of days when the devil himself proclaims himself as God to the whole world. The story of this ancient battle should be read and shared with everyone in the world to wake people up. The Battle belongs to the LORD and Victory has already been won in the Spirit. The Kingdoms of this world belong to the LORD and Savior Jesus Christ whose second coming is near. His return will put an end to all evil in this world once and for all and forever. Hallelujah!

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Crossing Jordan Ministries is under the inspirational leadership of Jesus Christ and is directed and managed by Gregory Ciola. The significant spiritual name of this ministry began in 2009 after the birth of our son Jordan who was miraculously saved by God during a life-threatening experience he encountered at birth.

The Israelites were led across the Jordan River in a miraculous way to get to the promised land. (See Joshua Chapter 3 and 4 entire chapters). The Bible account says that as soon as the priests carrying the Ark of the Covenant touched the water that the river split in two and dried up allowing the Israelites to cross like the parting of the Red Sea with Moses. John the Baptist spent his entire ministry preparing the hearts of the people to be ready to meet the Messiah. The thing he is most noted for is the national baptism he was conducting in Jordan to get people to repent and get ready to meet Jesus. John’s entire ministry was situated around the Jordan River near the spot where the Israelites first crossed.