Evil Israeli Knesset Member 'Almog Cohen' - says the month of Ramadan, when Muslims all over the world are Fasting, is the 'Best Time To Kill' the People of Gaza

Israeli Knesset Member Almog Cohen says the month of Ramadan, when Muslims all over the world are fasting, is the 'best time to kill' the people of Gaza because they're weak and tired'. Speaking on the Israeli Channel 14, he called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to invade Rafah and 'kill them'.
