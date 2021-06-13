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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-13-2021 The Science Changes Once Again...
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100 views • June 14, 2021
The UK government is instructing the NHS on the new way to record the data for "covid" cases. This will show how effective the injections are and how big a scam we are witnessing. Sadly it is a scam that is murdering thousands.
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Article Links:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/06/11/the-nhs-just-changed-how-they-count-covid-cases-heres-why/
https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/houston-methodist-hospital-lawsuit-covid-vaccine/285-7511e2fb-6022-4a77-be93-eba77737b003
https://www.ibtimes.com/united-airlines-now-requires-new-hires-be-fully-vaccinated-3219704
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/06/11/the-nhs-just-changed-how-they-count-covid-cases-heres-why/
https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/houston-methodist-hospital-lawsuit-covid-vaccine/285-7511e2fb-6022-4a77-be93-eba77737b003
https://www.ibtimes.com/united-airlines-now-requires-new-hires-be-fully-vaccinated-3219704
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