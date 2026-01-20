WHY THE CLINTONS REFUSED TO TESTIFY UNDER OATH 🎙 OFF AIR WITH ATTORNEY RON CHAPMAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔗 Learn more about Ron Chapman’s work:
— Visit the official website: https://ronaldwchapman.com/
— Grab a copy of Truth and Persuasion in a Digital Revolution: https://a.co/d/ecMS8cS
Bill and Hillary Clinton refused to comply with a lawful subpoena from Congress, a move that carries real criminal consequences. In this episode of Off Air, the focus isn’t rumors or speculation. It’s the law, the paper trail, and what happens when powerful political figures decide they’re above sworn testimony.
Federal trial lawyer Ron Chapman breaks down how the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas tied to the Epstein investigation, why the Clintons stalled for months, and how their ultimate refusal amounts to an admission of contempt of Congress.
This episode connects the dots the legacy media avoids:
Jeffrey Epstein’s financial role with elite political figures
The Clinton Foundation’s donor network and speaking-fee pipeline
Hillary Clinton’s private email server and Benghazi fallout
Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony and DOJ leverage
Why executive privilege won’t protect the Clintons
How past contempt cases show prison time is on the table
From Roger Stone and Steve Bannon to DOJ referral mechanics, this episode lays out exactly how contempt charges move forward — and why this subpoena could open the door to far more serious indictments.
If you want to understand why the Clintons refused to testify under oath, and what that decision may cost them… this episode is essential viewing.
⏱ Chapters
00:00 What contempt of Congress actually means
01:01 Months of stalling and closed-door negotiations
01:30 The Clintons’ refusal and written admission
05:33 Why executive privilege doesn’t apply
11:49 DOJ referrals and contempt precedent
13:54 Roger Stone and Steve Bannon cases explained
15:18 Jeffrey Epstein’s financial influence
15:55 Outro
Additional Resources:
📖 Read Ron’s book Truth and Persuasion in a Digital Revolution
✍️ Subscribe to Ron’s Substack for deeper investigations: https://ronaldwchapman.substack.com/
💡 Free sample of Truth and Persuasion here:https://ronaldwchapman.substack.com/p...
📲 Follow Ron on social:
Twitter: https://x.com/RonChapman
Instagram: / ron_chapman
👍 If you found this breakdown insightful, like the video, share it, and subscribe for real legal commentary grounded in experience.
🔔 Hit the bell so you never miss an ‘Off Air’ episode.
00:00What contempt of Congress actually means
01:01Months of stalling and closed-door negotiations
01:30The Clintons’ refusal and written admission
05:33Why executive privilege doesn’t apply
11:49DOJ referrals and contempt precedent
13:54Roger Stone and Steve Bannon cases explained
15:18Jeffrey Epstein’s financial influence
15:55Outro