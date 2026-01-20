WHY THE CLINTONS REFUSED TO TESTIFY UNDER OATH 🎙 OFF AIR WITH ATTORNEY RON CHAPMAN

🔗 Learn more about Ron Chapman’s work:

— Visit the official website: https://ronaldwchapman.com/

— Grab a copy of Truth and Persuasion in a Digital Revolution: https://a.co/d/ecMS8cS





Bill and Hillary Clinton refused to comply with a lawful subpoena from Congress, a move that carries real criminal consequences. In this episode of Off Air, the focus isn’t rumors or speculation. It’s the law, the paper trail, and what happens when powerful political figures decide they’re above sworn testimony.





Federal trial lawyer Ron Chapman breaks down how the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas tied to the Epstein investigation, why the Clintons stalled for months, and how their ultimate refusal amounts to an admission of contempt of Congress.





This episode connects the dots the legacy media avoids:

Jeffrey Epstein’s financial role with elite political figures

The Clinton Foundation’s donor network and speaking-fee pipeline

Hillary Clinton’s private email server and Benghazi fallout

Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony and DOJ leverage

Why executive privilege won’t protect the Clintons

How past contempt cases show prison time is on the table





From Roger Stone and Steve Bannon to DOJ referral mechanics, this episode lays out exactly how contempt charges move forward — and why this subpoena could open the door to far more serious indictments.





If you want to understand why the Clintons refused to testify under oath, and what that decision may cost them… this episode is essential viewing.





⏱ Chapters

00:00 What contempt of Congress actually means

01:01 Months of stalling and closed-door negotiations

01:30 The Clintons’ refusal and written admission

05:33 Why executive privilege doesn’t apply

11:49 DOJ referrals and contempt precedent

13:54 Roger Stone and Steve Bannon cases explained

15:18 Jeffrey Epstein’s financial influence

15:55 Outro





Additional Resources:





📖 Read Ron’s book Truth and Persuasion in a Digital Revolution

https://a.co/d/2GxCpsZ





✍️ Subscribe to Ron’s Substack for deeper investigations: https://ronaldwchapman.substack.com/





💡 Free sample of Truth and Persuasion here:https://ronaldwchapman.substack.com/p...





📲 Follow Ron on social:

Twitter: https://x.com/RonChapman

Instagram: / ron_chapman





👍 If you found this breakdown insightful, like the video, share it, and subscribe for real legal commentary grounded in experience.





🔔 Hit the bell so you never miss an ‘Off Air’ episode.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N97UaFKax6I