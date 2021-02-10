Operation Overlords X Pharmakeia Warning

Two of the leading doctors and scientists in the world who understand the devastating effects that vaccines can have, are now warning the public that this COVID vaccine being developed is a new kind of DNA vaccine never before brought to market, and in the U.S. alone they are predicting up to 50 million people will be killed by the vaccines. Fall of the Spirits of Darkness, Steiner issued a warning to future generations about a possible measure of mass control, quite similar to the visions presented by Orwell and Huxley. Steiner foresaw a future when vaccines could steal our spiritual nature.The rest of mankind that were not killed by these plagues still did not repent of the work of their hands; they did not stop worshiping demons, and idols of gold, silver, bronze, stone and wood—idols that cannot see or hear or walk. Nor did they repent of their murders, their magic arts, their sexual immorality or their thefts. (Revelation 9:20-21)



In this verse the word pharmakeia is translated “magic arts.” It is used below in referring to Babylon:



The light of a lamp will never shine in you again. The voice of bridegroom and bride will never be heard in you again. Your merchants were the world’s great men. By your magic spell all the nations were led astray. (Revelation 18:23) X files truth rest of mankind that were not killed by these plagues still did not repent of the work of their hands; they did not stop worshiping demons, and idols of gold, silver, bronze, stone and wood—idols that cannot see or hear or walk. Nor did they repent of their murders, their magic arts, their sexual immorality or their thefts. (Revelation 9:20-21)



In this verse the word pharmakeia is translated “magic arts.” It is used below in referring to Babylon:



The light of a lamp will never shine in you again. The voice of bridegroom and bride will never be heard in you again. Your merchants were the world’s great men. By your magic spell all the nations were led astray. (Revelation 18:23)