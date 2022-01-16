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Vax Mandates In Mexico! - Are They Being ENFORCED?
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1541 views • January 16, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson gives an update on the rollout of vaccine mandates in Mexico on state orders in places like Jalisco, Nayarit, Puebla and elsewhere.
We haven't been producing many videos lately due to the fact that we've been doing on the ground community activism by helping support businesses that don't enforce insane measures.
In Mazatlan and Quintana Roo in 2021, vaccine mandates were put forward for about 10 days. They failed after businesses rejected them. It quickly collapsed. We are hoping to see the same here as the mandates break the Federal Penal Code of Mexico, Article 149.
Businesses are bleeding money because of this "acuerdo" and 50% of Mexico is unjabbed. We are going door to door and talking to business owners. We have been to 79 businesses so far. We have managed to convince many to not enforce the mandates.
Most businesses enforcing these mandates are Canadian and American. We've been attacked by many of them for simply trying to tell them that we will fill their businesses with customers if they say no. They CANNOT lose in court and they CANNOT afford to lose so many customers.
The Federal government is against the mandates. So is the Municipal government. Only the State government run by Alfaro is pushing this nonsense.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson gives an update on the rollout of vaccine mandates in Mexico on state orders in places like Jalisco, Nayarit, Puebla and elsewhere.
We haven't been producing many videos lately due to the fact that we've been doing on the ground community activism by helping support businesses that don't enforce insane measures.
In Mazatlan and Quintana Roo in 2021, vaccine mandates were put forward for about 10 days. They failed after businesses rejected them. It quickly collapsed. We are hoping to see the same here as the mandates break the Federal Penal Code of Mexico, Article 149.
Businesses are bleeding money because of this "acuerdo" and 50% of Mexico is unjabbed. We are going door to door and talking to business owners. We have been to 79 businesses so far. We have managed to convince many to not enforce the mandates.
Most businesses enforcing these mandates are Canadian and American. We've been attacked by many of them for simply trying to tell them that we will fill their businesses with customers if they say no. They CANNOT lose in court and they CANNOT afford to lose so many customers.
The Federal government is against the mandates. So is the Municipal government. Only the State government run by Alfaro is pushing this nonsense.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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