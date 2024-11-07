⚡️An Israeli tank fell into a hole in the Gaza Strip. Israeli army's "Namer" armored personnel carrier.

The Lebanese ministry of public health releases the latest death toll for the Zionist aggression. 52 have died today and 161 were wounded. In total, 3102 people have been killed and 13,819 wounded by American bombs dropped from American airplanes.

Of the dead, 614 are women, 192 children, and 179 are medical staff, owing to over 244 attacks on ambulances, 40 attacks on hospitals and 86 on clinics.

When the Zionists say they know where every bomb is going, they aren't lying. Their weapons are hitting exactly what they targeted.



