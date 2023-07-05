Create New Account
New Hope Episode 4
I've got new developments in the legal battle against the C0VID drug manufacturer, Pfizer, to show deliberate health fraud and purposeful wrongdoing to secure hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars.

This legal case could set precedent for future court cases, and allow lawsuits for compensation for the vaxx-injured and the illegal theft of our health rights.

 And you'll hear from Michelle Gershman, a Registered Nurse. She tells her shocking story of the astronomical rise in infant deaths in her hospital and the Hospital Management's attempts to fire her… 

 In Episode 4, you'll hear from even more whistleblowers… Who are all fighting for your health and constitutional rights.

 And you will hear from two of our esteemed medical doctors, Dr. James Thorp and Dr. Edward Group, who will unveil their tried-and-tested protocols for HEALING severely ill patients whose regular doctors had given up all hope for recovery…

 Our doctors are saving lives every day.

 Listen Attorney Warner Mendenhall's interview to get the rest of the court case story and all the new whistleblower interviews and protocols… 

healingmedicinekindnessnew hope

