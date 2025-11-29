2025-11-29 what a real wake up call for me - read the description

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen the part about when team satan chose to shut the power off in texas.........on purpose............and the wake up call that he had.........................I had no water, no power, no heat, no lights...................listen....does that sound like a wise virgin? does that sound like a noah?