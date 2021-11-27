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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
7135 subscribers
I spent the past week on technical issues instead of producing content.
The mac I use to edit and produce is 12 years old and dying.
Help keep this content coming by helping get a new mac editing system. Thanks.