PATRIOTS - IF YOUR CAR IS JUMPED ON; EITHER SHOOT THEM OFF THE CAR OR AS THIS DRIVER DID, FLEE THE KILL ZONE AND IF YOU RUN THE MOTHER FUCKERS OVER - THEN DRIVE STRAIGHT AHEAD. IF YOU KILL SOME - YOU KILL SOME. YOU FUCKERS GOT LUCKY TODAY. PATRIOTS WOULD HAVE KILLED YOU RIGHT THROUGH THE WINDOWS AND DOORS OF THAT CAR. DARWIN IS WAITING FOR YOU BLM AND ANTIFA.IF BLM AND ANTIFA START SHOOTING AT YOUR CAR; BREAK CONTACT BY KILLING YOUR ATTACKERS. STAY ARMED 100 % OF THE TIME. THE POLICE ARE NOT YOUR DEFENDERS OR FRIENDS. DO NOT DO A KYLE RITTENHOUSE AND TURN YOURSELF IN. FLEE THE SCENE AND STAY GONE. YOUR FREEDOM DEPENDS ON WALKING AWAY FROM YOUR LIFE IF YOU DECIDE IN CIVIL WAR I I TO KILL THE ATTACKERS.Social Darwinism emerged in the late 1800s that adopted Darwin’s theory of evolution to explain social issues. Darwin borrowed concepts of “survival of the fittest” from Herbert Spencer.Over time social Darwinism has been used as a justification for imperialism, labor abuses, poverty, racism, eugenics and social inequality.Charles Darwin, a British naturalist,developed a theory of evolution based on natural selection.Charles Robert Darwin was a British naturalist and in 1831, he embarked on a five-year voyage on the HMS Beagle, during which time his studies of various plants and an led him to formulate his theories. In 1859, he published his landmark book, On the Origin of Species.Early LifeCharles Darwin was born on February 12, 1809, in the tiny merchant town of Shrewsbury, England. A child of wealth and privilege who loved to explore nature, Darwin was the second youngest of six kids.Darwin came from a long line of scientists: His father, Dr. R.W. Darwin, was a medical doctor, and his grandfather, Dr. Erasmus Darwin, was a renowned botanist. Darwin’s mother, Susanna, died when he was only eight years old.EducationIn October 1825, at age 16, Darwin enrolled at University of Edinburgh. Two years later, he became a student at Christ's College in Cambridge.The sight of blood made Darwin queasy, and his father suggested he study to become a parson instead, but Darwin was far more inclined to study natural history.HMS BeagleWhile Darwin was at Christ's College, botany professor John Stevens Henslow became his mentor. After Darwin graduated Christ's College with a bachelor of arts degree in 1831, Henslow recommended him for a naturalist’s position aboard the HMS Beagle.The ship, commanded by Captain Robert FitzRoy, was to take a five-year survey trip around the world. The voyage would prove the opportunity of a lifetime for Darwin.On December 27, 1831, the HMS Beagle launched its voyage around the world with Darwin aboard. Over the course of the trip, Darwin collected a variety of natural specimens, including birds, plants and fossils.Darwin in the GalapagosDarwin had the opportunity to closely observe principles of botany, geology and zoology. The Pacific Islands and Galapagos Archipelago were of particular interest to Darwin, as was South America.Upon his return to England in 1836, Darwin began to write up his findings in the Journal of Researches, published as part of Captain Fitz-Roy's larger narrative and later edited into the Zoology of the Voyage of the Beagle.The effect on Darwin’s view of natural history. He began to develop a revolutionary theory about the origin of living beings that ran contrary to the popular view of other naturalists at the time.Theory of EvolutionDarwin’s theory of evolution declared that species survived through a process called "natural selection," where those that successfully adapted or evolved to meet the changing requirements of their natural habitat thrived and reproduced, while those species that failed to evolve and reproduce died off. ( DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS, BLM, ANTIFA, AND LIBERALS )Darwin's studies of birds, plants and fossils, Darwin noticed similarities among species had gradually evolved from common ancestors.Darwin’s theory of evolution and the process of natural selection later became known simply as “Darwinism.” ( THE KILLING OF DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS, BLM AND ANTIFA)'Origin of Species'In 1858, after years of scientific investigation, Darwin publicly introduced his revolutionary theory of evolution in a letter read at a meeting of the Linnean Society. On November 24, 1859, he published a detailed explanation of his theory in his best-known work, On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection.In the next century, DNA studies provided scientific evidence for Darwin’s theory of evolution. However, controversy surrounding its conflict with Creationism — the religious view that all of nature was born of God — is still found among some people today.DeathFollowing a lifetime of devout research, Charles Darwin died at his family home, Down House, in London, on April 19, 1882. He was buried at Westminster Abbey.