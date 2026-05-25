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💥‘I’ve never seen a family get so rich off of a presidency’ - Megyn Kelly slams Trump’s corruption
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💥 ‘I’ve never seen a family get so rich off of a presidency’ — Kelly slams Trump’s corruption
💬 “I didn’t expect the corruption to be quite as widespread as it’s been,” political commentator Megyn Kelly said — despite having campaigned for Trump and strongly supported him.
She pointed to self-dealing, the Trump family cash machine, and suspiciously timed trades around Trump’s statements — the kind of “perfect timing” ordinary Americans never seem to get.
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