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THE U.K. WILL "LIKELY FACE ANNUAL COVID-19JABS" SAYS PFIZER BOSS
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50 views • December 02, 2021
TO ALL THOSE PEOPLE WHO TOOK THE 1ST, 2ND, 3RD, JABS, THEN THE BOOSTER, GOOD LUCK TO YOUS, BECAUSE IT SEEM LIKE YOU WILL BE TAKING THESE JABS FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIVES, SEE WHAT TRUST THE SCINCE HAS DONE NOW. WAKE UP PEOPLE WAKE UP.
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