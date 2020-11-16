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The Hidden Agenda behind COVID-19 Lockdowns
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524 views • November 16, 2020
Author David Icke reminds us that the coronavirus is a serious threat only to the elderly, and those with preexisting health conditions or compromised immune systems. He argues that lock downs are a monstrous over reaction, and their true purpose is, not to protect health, but to bash the old social and economic system to the point of collapse. He says those who are vulnerable should be given medical care and protection against infection, but the rest of the population should not be prohibited from working. That practice has sent the economies of entire countries into a tailspin, leading to far more poverty, suffering, and death than the coronavirus. The shocking conclusion is that Virus Hysteria is a psychological weapon to destroy what is left of the old economic system so it can be "reset", which is code for a cashless society within a totalitarian technocracy in which one percent rules in the name of science, three percent serve as enforcers, and 96% become slaves. 2020 Mar 18 - Source: LondonReal - YouTube (banned)
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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