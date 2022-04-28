Ukraine, Russia, Dollar & Drought 04/28/2022

Russia halts all gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria until payments are made in Russian Currency. We also see that Russia is threatening anyone who try and intervene for Ukraine in the War. Putin responded by saying "Our retaliatory will be lightning-fast". Pastor Stan also shares that a Seasonal Warning has been issued for Drought throughout the U.S. for the coming year.0:00 Ukraine, Russia, Dollar & Drought00:24 Russia Halts Gas Exports to Poland and Bulgaria02:32 Farmers Paid NOT to Plant any Winter Wheat04:08 Putin vows to strike any nation that Threatens Russia09:09 US Shrugs Off Russian Nuke Warning11:19 Nuclear WW3 “Now Considerable”13:24 The Perfect Storm18:22 - Saudi Switch to Yuan20:42 Chris Reed Headlines26:00 Drought, Drought and more DroughtVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112