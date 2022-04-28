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Ukraine, Russia, Dollar & Drought 04/28/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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90 views • April 28, 2022
Russia halts all gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria until payments are made in Russian Currency. We also see that Russia is threatening anyone who try and intervene for Ukraine in the War. Putin responded by saying "Our retaliatory will be lightning-fast". Pastor Stan also shares that a Seasonal Warning has been issued for Drought throughout the U.S. for the coming year.

0:00 Ukraine, Russia, Dollar & Drought
00:24 Russia Halts Gas Exports to Poland and Bulgaria
02:32 Farmers Paid NOT to Plant any Winter Wheat
04:08 Putin vows to strike any nation that Threatens Russia
09:09 US Shrugs Off Russian Nuke Warning
11:19 Nuclear WW3 “Now Considerable”
13:24 The Perfect Storm
18:22 - Saudi Switch to Yuan
20:42 Chris Reed Headlines
26:00 Drought, Drought and more Drought

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