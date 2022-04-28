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Ukraine, Russia, Dollar & Drought 04/28/2022
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90 views • April 28, 2022
Russia halts all gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria until payments are made in Russian Currency. We also see that Russia is threatening anyone who try and intervene for Ukraine in the War. Putin responded by saying "Our retaliatory will be lightning-fast". Pastor Stan also shares that a Seasonal Warning has been issued for Drought throughout the U.S. for the coming year.
0:00 Ukraine, Russia, Dollar & Drought
00:24 Russia Halts Gas Exports to Poland and Bulgaria
02:32 Farmers Paid NOT to Plant any Winter Wheat
04:08 Putin vows to strike any nation that Threatens Russia
09:09 US Shrugs Off Russian Nuke Warning
11:19 Nuclear WW3 “Now Considerable”
13:24 The Perfect Storm
18:22 - Saudi Switch to Yuan
20:42 Chris Reed Headlines
26:00 Drought, Drought and more Drought
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Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
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Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
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Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
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Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
0:00 Ukraine, Russia, Dollar & Drought
00:24 Russia Halts Gas Exports to Poland and Bulgaria
02:32 Farmers Paid NOT to Plant any Winter Wheat
04:08 Putin vows to strike any nation that Threatens Russia
09:09 US Shrugs Off Russian Nuke Warning
11:19 Nuclear WW3 “Now Considerable”
13:24 The Perfect Storm
18:22 - Saudi Switch to Yuan
20:42 Chris Reed Headlines
26:00 Drought, Drought and more Drought
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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