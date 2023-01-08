Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRAZIL Happening Pt II | Take Over of National Congress, Fed Supreme Court & Palace
135 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Massive crowd of Brazilians have descended on the capital of Brasilia to protest the stolen elections and are currently storming the National Congress. Police are using tear gas, Gunfire has been reported.

Socialist Criminal Lula Flees City and Flies to San Paulo, Massive Crowd Increasing in Size, Conflicts with Police Attacked

Keywords
presidentprotestsbrazilstolen electionlula fleesinvaded national congresspaul serran

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket