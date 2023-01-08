BRAZIL Happening Pt II | Take Over of National Congress, Fed Supreme Court & Palace

Massive crowd of Brazilians have descended on the capital of Brasilia to protest the stolen elections and are currently storming the National Congress. Police are using tear gas, Gunfire has been reported.
Socialist Criminal Lula Flees City and Flies to San Paulo, Massive Crowd Increasing in Size, Conflicts with Police Attacked
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.