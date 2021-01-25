"You'll Never Walk Alone" by Rodgers & Hammerstein with Meg Rayborn Dawson

"When you walk through a storm

Keep your chin up high

And don't be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm is a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark



Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Tho' your dreams

Be tossed and blown

Walk on

Walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone

You'll never walk alone



When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don't be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm is a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark



Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Tho' your dreams

Be tossed and blown

Walk on

Walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone

You'll never walk alone "