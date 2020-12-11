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Searching for the Perfect Gift
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13 views • December 11, 2020
For many, this upcoming season is about finding that perfect gift for the special people in your life, loved ones, family, and friends. In this study, we look from a Kingdom perspective of what truly matters in this hour, and tangible ways we can give the perfect gift to those we love.
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