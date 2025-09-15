BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It's Gold!
wolfburg
wolfburg
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 22 hours ago
Classic reggae groove anchors the track with crisp off-beat guitar upstrokes, a rich, syncopated melodic bass, and laid-back one-drop drumming—third-beat kick/snare punch and staccato organ bubbles, Polished synth flourishes, lush pad swells, shakers, congas, and clean, lyrical lead guitar enhance the bright, catchy pop-reggae sound


(Verse 1) In the heart of the earth, where the fire burns bright, Lies a treasure, pure and true, a beacon in the night. Gold, oh gold, shining so bold, a story to unfold, A haven in turbulent times, a tale worth being told. (Chorus) Gold, oh gold, a timeless song, A guardian of wealth, where everyone belongs. In a world where faith is shaken, and trust is hard to find, Gold stands firm, a constant friend, a refuge to the mind. (Verse 2) It's not a piece of paper, or promises in the air, Gold is real, it's tangible, it's there, it doesn't disappear. When nations falter, and currencies devalue, Gold remains steadfast, it's a universal solution. (Bridge) No central bank can manipulate, no government can control, Gold is decentralized, its power is whole. It's honest money, it's the people's defense, Against the dishonest, against the offense. (Chorus) Gold, oh gold, a timeless song, A guardian of wealth, where everyone belongs. In a world where freedom's ring is often smothered, Gold sings loud, it's a symbol of our courage. (Outro) So here's to gold, may its story never end, A beacon of hope, a friend till the very end. In turbulent times, in times of strife, Gold, oh gold, is the essence of life.

Keywords
classic reggae groove anchors the track with crisp off-beat guitar upstrokesa richsyncopated melodic bassand laid-back one-drop drumming
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy