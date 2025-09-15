It's Gold!

Classic reggae groove anchors the track with crisp off-beat guitar upstrokes, a rich, syncopated melodic bass, and laid-back one-drop drumming—third-beat kick/snare punch and staccato organ bubbles, Polished synth flourishes, lush pad swells, shakers, congas, and clean, lyrical lead guitar enhance the bright, catchy pop-reggae sound





(Verse 1) In the heart of the earth, where the fire burns bright, Lies a treasure, pure and true, a beacon in the night. Gold, oh gold, shining so bold, a story to unfold, A haven in turbulent times, a tale worth being told. (Chorus) Gold, oh gold, a timeless song, A guardian of wealth, where everyone belongs. In a world where faith is shaken, and trust is hard to find, Gold stands firm, a constant friend, a refuge to the mind. (Verse 2) It's not a piece of paper, or promises in the air, Gold is real, it's tangible, it's there, it doesn't disappear. When nations falter, and currencies devalue, Gold remains steadfast, it's a universal solution. (Bridge) No central bank can manipulate, no government can control, Gold is decentralized, its power is whole. It's honest money, it's the people's defense, Against the dishonest, against the offense. (Chorus) Gold, oh gold, a timeless song, A guardian of wealth, where everyone belongs. In a world where freedom's ring is often smothered, Gold sings loud, it's a symbol of our courage. (Outro) So here's to gold, may its story never end, A beacon of hope, a friend till the very end. In turbulent times, in times of strife, Gold, oh gold, is the essence of life.