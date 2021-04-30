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Emergency Use Authorization: The New Normal For Pharma Vaccines
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121 views • April 30, 2021
Emergency Use Authorization: The New Normal For Pharma Vaccines thus bypassing the need for full clinical trials
Following their decision to give experimental COVID-19 vaccines emergency use authorizations, regulatory bodies around the world are already saying that future vaccines adapted for coronavirus variants will not be required to undergo extensive safety testing.
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2021/04/emergency-use-authorization-the-new-normal-for-pharma-vaccines/
https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2021-04-23-malaria-vaccine-becomes-first-achieve-who-specified-75-efficacy-goal
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/23/oxford-malaria-vaccine-proves-highly-effective-in-burkina-faso-trial
Following their decision to give experimental COVID-19 vaccines emergency use authorizations, regulatory bodies around the world are already saying that future vaccines adapted for coronavirus variants will not be required to undergo extensive safety testing.
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2021/04/emergency-use-authorization-the-new-normal-for-pharma-vaccines/
https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2021-04-23-malaria-vaccine-becomes-first-achieve-who-specified-75-efficacy-goal
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/23/oxford-malaria-vaccine-proves-highly-effective-in-burkina-faso-trial
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