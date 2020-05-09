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Cape Cod Field Hospital Closes Without Seeing Any Coronavirus Patients!!
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89 views • May 09, 2020
A field hospital set up to deal with an expected surge of coronavirus patients on the Cape has been shut down without ever seeing a single patient.
The temporary hospital in a gym at Joint Base Cape Cod was one of five set up across eastern Massachusetts to take in COVID-19 patients who were not in critical condition but not well enough to go home.
Cape Cod Healthcare, which managed the site, stopped staffing it Tuesday because it had not used any of the 94 beds there. That’s because Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals still have plenty of beds available for patients after elective and non-emergency cases were postponed to make space for the expected surge.
The temporary hospital in a gym at Joint Base Cape Cod was one of five set up across eastern Massachusetts to take in COVID-19 patients who were not in critical condition but not well enough to go home.
Cape Cod Healthcare, which managed the site, stopped staffing it Tuesday because it had not used any of the 94 beds there. That’s because Cape Cod and Falmouth hospitals still have plenty of beds available for patients after elective and non-emergency cases were postponed to make space for the expected surge.
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