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97 Seconds Of Brilliance by Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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438 views • December 20, 2021
97 Seconds Of Brilliance by Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer

I love this woman! More videos with Dr Amanda in my “CovidHOAX” playlist

Excellent message. I hope enough people get and embrace it in time. We win only when enough people have had enough and realize how they have been played and are now being enslaved.

the vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILL people.
the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOT get Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab wake up people


You can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are no
viruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immune
system". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that clean
up your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.
Wake the fuck up.

source:
Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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