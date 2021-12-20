97 Seconds Of Brilliance by Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer



I love this woman! More videos with Dr Amanda in my “CovidHOAX” playlist



Excellent message. I hope enough people get and embrace it in time. We win only when enough people have had enough and realize how they have been played and are now being enslaved.



the vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILL people.

the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOT get Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab wake up people





You can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are no

viruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immune

system". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that clean

up your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.

Wake the fuck up.



source:

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer