Quietum Plus Supplements - Health

Quietum Plus Supplements: Supporting Ear Health Naturally

Quietum Plus is a dietary supplement designed to support ear health, reduce tinnitus symptoms, and promote overall auditory wellness. Marketed as a natural, non-invasive solution, it targets individuals experiencing ringing, buzzing, or hearing difficulties due to aging, noise exposure, or other factors. Crafted with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, Quietum Plus aims to address the root causes of ear issues by improving blood circulation, reducing inflammation, and supporting nerve function. Manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the USA, it emphasizes quality and safety, being free from GMOs, gluten, and artificial additives. Below, we explore its formulation, benefits, and considerations for potential users.

The supplement’s proprietary blend includes 18 ingredients, such as Mucuna Pruriens, Maca Root, Dong Quai, Ashwagandha, and Ginger, alongside vitamins (A, B1, B3, B5, B6, B12), zinc, and L-Tyrosine. Mucuna Pruriens and Maca Root are included for their anti-inflammatory properties and ability to support nerve repair, potentially alleviating tinnitus symptoms. Dong Quai enhances blood flow to the ears, while Ashwagandha supports brain health, crucial for auditory processing. Vitamins and minerals like zinc and vitamin B12 nourish auditory nerves and reduce oxidative stress, which can contribute to age-related hearing loss. BioPerine, a black pepper extract, enhances ingredient absorption for maximum efficacy. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, taken twice daily, ideally 20-30 minutes before a meal with water.

