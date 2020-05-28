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What Would Jesus Do: You'd Be Surprised
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12 views • May 28, 2020
What Would Jesus Do? (WWJD?) This question should lead us to practice real Christianity and to live a more like how Jesus lived himself. However, this is not what we see happening now? Here we go back to the time of Jesus to better understand how to answer the question: what would Jesus do?
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