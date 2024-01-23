Israeli Warplane 'Crushes' Own Merkava Tank With Missiles | Hamas' Bombshell On Khan Younis Battle

Hamas has dropped a bombshell on a day Israel mourns biggest single day loss during Gaza combat. Hamas has claimed that Israeli warplane fired missiles towards IDF's Merkava tank while there were soldiers inside. They claim that the incident took place on Jan 22 amid a raging battle in Khan Younis. Hamas reportedly targeted the tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and then confronted soldiers who were going to withdraw the tank from the site. However, it was reportedly at this time that the Israel military aircraft fired missiles at the tank. Watch this video for more details.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

